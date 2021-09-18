Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.60. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339 shares of company stock valued at $528,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.