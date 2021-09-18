Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.02. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,880. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $157.54 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.17. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 197.62 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

