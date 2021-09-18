Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $50.46

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in DISH Network by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. 3,304,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

