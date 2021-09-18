Analysts Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) PT at €87.50

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

KRN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KRN stock opened at €88.05 ($103.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Krones has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €90.45 ($106.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -62.89.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

