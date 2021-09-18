Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $59.83

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. 3,972,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

