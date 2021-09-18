Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$89.46

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

TSE QSR opened at C$80.13 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.49%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.