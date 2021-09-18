Analysts Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Target Price at $189.00

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

SWDBY stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

