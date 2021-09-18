Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 447.36

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 447.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

