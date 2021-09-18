Analyzing Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) & EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, indicating that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Aiadvertising and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and EZCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.77 -$1.27 million N/A N/A EZCORP $822.81 million 0.48 -$68.46 million $0.59 12.00

Aiadvertising has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZCORP.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% EZCORP -2.31% 2.86% 1.57%

Summary

EZCORP beats Aiadvertising on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Lana segment is customer-centric web-based engagement platform. The Other International segment involves consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

