Analyzing Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Athira Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -12.50% -12.21% SQZ Biotechnologies -346.39% -74.70% -28.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Athira Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 319.55%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 164.73%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -6.07 SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 19.34 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.55

Athira Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

