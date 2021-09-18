Analyzing Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Jinhua Marine Biological alerts:

54.8% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jinhua Marine Biological and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and USANA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.57 $124.66 million $5.86 15.17

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 11.09% 33.65% 23.22%

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jinhua Marine Biological Company Profile

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.