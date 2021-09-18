Analyzing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Village Farms International alerts:

This table compares Village Farms International and Leo Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -2.05% -0.76% -0.52% Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Village Farms International and Leo Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $170.09 million 4.42 $11.61 million $0.10 87.90 Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Village Farms International and Leo Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 1 5 1 3.00 Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International presently has a consensus price target of $20.21, indicating a potential upside of 129.97%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Leo Holdings III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Leo Holdings III

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.