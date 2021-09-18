Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADRZY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.43.
About Andritz
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
