Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

