AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO opened at $25.31 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

