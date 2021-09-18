Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 16,895 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATEX opened at $55.25 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

