APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from APN Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.30.

About APN Convenience Retail REIT

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

