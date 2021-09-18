Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. Appian has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

