Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

