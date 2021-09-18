Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $180.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

