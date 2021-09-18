Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.68.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

