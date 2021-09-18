Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $160.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.