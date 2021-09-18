Apron Network (APN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $9.28 million and $1.48 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00131198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.