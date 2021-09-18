Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

