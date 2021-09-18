Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4749 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

