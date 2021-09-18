ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Financial Survey

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ASE Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.15 $960.49 million $0.43 19.84 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 8.22 -$46.08 million $0.39 162.41

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.89% 14.98% 5.97% MACOM Technology Solutions 6.40% 25.55% 8.51%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats ASE Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

