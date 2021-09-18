ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $114.45.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

