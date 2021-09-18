Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,785 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

