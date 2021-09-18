Atria Investments LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $227.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average of $249.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.