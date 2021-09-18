Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Buys C$175,230.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,176,311.98.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

