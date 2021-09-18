Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$8.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$12.00 to C$8.30 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.59.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

