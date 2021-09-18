Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$8.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$12.00 to C$8.30 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.59.
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.