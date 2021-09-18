Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Reduced by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.68. 741,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,519. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

