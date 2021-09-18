Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.70. 1,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 641,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

