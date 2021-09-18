Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avista by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at $19,838,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

