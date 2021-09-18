Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 137,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.