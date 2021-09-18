Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.