Aviva PLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 375.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 7.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Bunge by 50.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 275,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bunge by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

