Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

