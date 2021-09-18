B. Riley Trims Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Target Price to $61.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

