Bank of America Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.08.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.63. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $356,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.