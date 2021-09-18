Bank of America Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.08.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.63. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $356,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.