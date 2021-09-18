Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKRIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

