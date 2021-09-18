Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,213 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. 4,820,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.66. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.24 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

