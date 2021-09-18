Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 33,412 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.43. 10,256,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

