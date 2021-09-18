Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $420.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.57 and a 200-day moving average of $399.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

