Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 7,876 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.49. 4,160,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

