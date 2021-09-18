Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,416 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $83,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,749,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

