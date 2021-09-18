Barclays Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $615.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

