Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

