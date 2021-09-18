Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.46

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.46 and last traded at C$23.49, with a volume of 1539740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

The company has a market cap of C$41.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

