Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,542,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Baxter International stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

