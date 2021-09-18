Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.36 ($115.71).

BMW opened at €80.36 ($94.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

